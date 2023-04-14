As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) offers stability

The closing price of D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) was $97.98 for the day, down -0.89% from the previous closing price of $98.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3099802 shares were traded. DHI stock price reached its highest trading level at $99.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $97.84.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of DHI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 06, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $107 to $102.50.

Wedbush Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on January 25, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $104 to $96.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Allen Barbara K sold 203 shares for $96.66 per share. The transaction valued at 19,622 led to the insider holds 5,650 shares of the business.

Allen Barbara K sold 449 shares of DHI for $43,104 on Mar 13. The Director now owns 5,650 shares after completing the transaction at $96.00 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Odom Aron M., who serves as the VP, Controller and PAO of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $96.16 each. As a result, the insider received 96,161 and left with 3,083 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DHI now has a Market Capitalization of 34.26B and an Enterprise Value of 37.41B. As of this moment, D.R.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.11 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DHI has reached a high of $104.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 96.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 83.25.

Shares Statistics:

DHI traded an average of 3.07M shares per day over the past three months and 3.44M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 344.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 302.33M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DHI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 12.02M with a Short Ratio of 12.02M, compared to 14.91M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.50% and a Short% of Float of 5.95%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.93, DHI has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.01%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.12. The current Payout Ratio is 5.70% for DHI, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 16, 2005 when the company split stock in a 4:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.21 and a low estimate of $1.65, while EPS last year was $4.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.16, with high estimates of $2.62 and low estimates of $1.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.25 and $7.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.11. EPS for the following year is $9.41, with 19 analysts recommending between $11.96 and $6.54.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.95B to a low estimate of $5.75B. As of the current estimate, D.R. Horton Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8B, an estimated decrease of -19.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.12B, a decrease of -19.00% over than the figure of -$19.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.86B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.18B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DHI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.48B, down -14.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.94B and the low estimate is $26.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.