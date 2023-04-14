As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) offers stability

The closing price of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) was $52.03 for the day, up 0.06% from the previous closing price of $52.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 565576 shares were traded. FOCS stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.00.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FOCS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 21, 2023, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $50 to $53.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on February 21, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $53.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FOCS now has a Market Capitalization of 3.42B and an Enterprise Value of 6.08B. As of this moment, Focus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.84 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOCS has reached a high of $52.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.96.

Shares Statistics:

FOCS traded an average of 1.45M shares per day over the past three months and 1.47M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 65.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.05M. Shares short for FOCS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.81M with a Short Ratio of 1.81M, compared to 1.49M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.75% and a Short% of Float of 3.12%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.01 and a low estimate of $0.94, while EPS last year was $1.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.01, with high estimates of $1.07 and low estimates of $0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.33 and $3.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.12. EPS for the following year is $4.78, with 7 analysts recommending between $5.14 and $4.45.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $578.54M to a low estimate of $556.02M. As of the current estimate, Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s year-ago sales were $536.57M, an estimated increase of 5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $589.83M, an increase of 9.40% over than the figure of $5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $613M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $576.49M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOCS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.14B, up 12.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.98B and the low estimate is $2.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.