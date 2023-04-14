As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) offers stability

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) closed the day trading at $52.87 up 0.76% from the previous closing price of $52.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3619675 shares were traded. MNST stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.15.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MNST, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 79.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on April 06, 2023, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $52 from $103 previously.

On April 06, 2023, UBS reiterated its Neutral rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $54 to $56.

Redburn Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 06, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $120.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Tirre Emelie sold 1,251 shares for $99.94 per share. The transaction valued at 125,025 led to the insider holds 24,117 shares of the business.

Tirre Emelie sold 37,839 shares of MNST for $3,898,552 on Mar 08. The President of the Americas now owns 23,201 shares after completing the transaction at $103.03 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Carling Guy, who serves as the President of EMEA of the company, sold 12,256 shares for $102.42 each. As a result, the insider received 1,255,260 and left with 13,645 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MNST now has a Market Capitalization of 54.62B and an Enterprise Value of 51.95B. As of this moment, Monster’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 31.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNST has reached a high of $54.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.70.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MNST traded about 4.12M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MNST traded about 4.13M shares per day. A total of 1.04B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 751.99M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MNST as of Mar 30, 2023 were 10.26M with a Short Ratio of 10.26M, compared to 9.61M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.98% and a Short% of Float of 1.41%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.6 and $1.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.49. EPS for the following year is $1.75, with 21 analysts recommending between $1.93 and $1.6.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $1.69B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.78B to a low estimate of $1.64B. As of the current estimate, Monster Beverage Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.52B, an estimated increase of 11.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.85B, an increase of 12.00% over than the figure of $11.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.9B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.8B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.31B, up 12.80% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.27B and the low estimate is $7.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.