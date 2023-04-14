As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) offers stability

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) closed the day trading at $142.67 up 0.14% from the previous closing price of $142.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 688637 shares were traded. DGX stock price reached its highest trading level at $143.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $142.13.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DGX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 50.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on April 03, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $142 from $125 previously.

On January 23, 2023, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a In-line rating and target price of $159.

Citigroup Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on November 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $145 to $125.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Doherty Catherine T. sold 5,307 shares for $140.55 per share. The transaction valued at 745,899 led to the insider holds 67,810 shares of the business.

PREVOZNIK MICHAEL E sold 4,754 shares of DGX for $668,175 on Mar 07. The SVP & General Counsel now owns 38,527 shares after completing the transaction at $140.55 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Doherty Catherine T., who serves as the SVP, Regional Businesses of the company, sold 717 shares for $140.63 each. As a result, the insider received 100,832 and left with 67,810 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DGX now has a Market Capitalization of 16.10B and an Enterprise Value of 20.50B. As of this moment, Quest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DGX has reached a high of $158.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $120.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 140.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 139.51.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DGX traded about 1.17M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DGX traded about 863.53k shares per day. A total of 113.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.08M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DGX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.58M with a Short Ratio of 3.58M, compared to 3.32M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.20% and a Short% of Float of 4.20%.

Dividends & Splits

DGX’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.84, up from 2.64 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.90. The current Payout Ratio is 32.30% for DGX, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 20, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.98 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.07 and a low estimate of $1.92, while EPS last year was $3.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.24, with high estimates of $2.45 and low estimates of $1.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.91 and $8.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.72. EPS for the following year is $9.21, with 15 analysts recommending between $9.64 and $8.86.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $2.18B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.27B to a low estimate of $1.92B. As of the current estimate, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $2.61B, an estimated decrease of -16.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.24B, a decrease of -8.90% over than the figure of -$16.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.19B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DGX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.88B, down -9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.58B and the low estimate is $9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.