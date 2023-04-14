AT&T Inc. (T) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) was $19.96 for the day, up 0.96% from the previous closing price of $19.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 25238486 shares were traded. T stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.66.

Ratios:

Our analysis of T’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 38.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 56.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on January 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $22 from $17 previously.

On December 19, 2022, MoffettNathanson Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $17.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on December 15, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, T now has a Market Capitalization of 140.85B and an Enterprise Value of 291.83B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, T has reached a high of $21.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.49.

Shares Statistics:

T traded an average of 31.33M shares per day over the past three months and 28.23M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 7.17B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.12B. Insiders hold about 0.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.40% stake in the company. Shares short for T as of Mar 30, 2023 were 82.85M with a Short Ratio of 82.85M, compared to 84.22M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.16% and a Short% of Float of 1.16%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.11, T has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.11. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.64%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.02.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.64 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.87 and $2.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.44. EPS for the following year is $2.51, with 23 analysts recommending between $2.95 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $30.72B to a low estimate of $29.7B. As of the current estimate, AT&T Inc.’s year-ago sales were $38.1B, an estimated decrease of -20.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $30.2B, an increase of 1.90% over than the figure of -$20.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $30.63B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $29.6B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for T’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $124.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $120.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $122.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $120.74B, up 1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $124.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $127.29B and the low estimate is $121.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.