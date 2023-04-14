Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) closed the day trading at $624.24 up 1.22% from the previous closing price of $616.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+7.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1725585 shares were traded. AVGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $626.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $617.12.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AVGO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on April 13, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $770.

On February 28, 2023, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $660.Exane BNP Paribas initiated its Outperform rating on February 28, 2023, with a $660 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when Spears Kirsten M. sold 7,000 shares for $619.72 per share. The transaction valued at 4,338,040 led to the insider holds 41,085 shares of the business.

FERNANDEZ RAUL J sold 740 shares of AVGO for $472,860 on Mar 27. The Director now owns 1,213 shares after completing the transaction at $639.00 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, TAN HOCK E, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $626.04 each. As a result, the insider received 18,781,200 and left with 214,514 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVGO now has a Market Capitalization of 259.15B and an Enterprise Value of 285.78B. As of this moment, Broadcom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVGO has reached a high of $648.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $415.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 615.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 540.39.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AVGO traded about 2.16M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AVGO traded about 1.67M shares per day. A total of 418.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 414.94M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AVGO as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.2M with a Short Ratio of 5.20M, compared to 4.94M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.25% and a Short% of Float of 1.60%.

Dividends & Splits

AVGO’s forward annual dividend rate is 18.40, up from 17.40 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.14.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $10.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $10.35 and a low estimate of $9.86, while EPS last year was $9.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $10.22, with high estimates of $10.7 and low estimates of $9.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $42.89 and $38.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $41.46. EPS for the following year is $44.2, with 26 analysts recommending between $48.18 and $41.17.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $8.7B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.74B to a low estimate of $8.45B. As of the current estimate, Broadcom Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.1B, an estimated increase of 7.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.75B, an increase of 3.40% less than the figure of $7.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.38B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $36.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.2B, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $37.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $39.17B and the low estimate is $34.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.