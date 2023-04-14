CMCSA (Comcast Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) closed at $38.05 in the last session, up 1.09% from day before closing price of $37.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15538666 shares were traded. CMCSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.74.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CMCSA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2023, Truist Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $50.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Underweight to Equal Weight on December 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when COMCAST CORP sold 37,176 shares for $2.03 per share. The transaction valued at 75,419 led to the insider holds 19,507,693 shares of the business.

COMCAST CORP sold 487,146 shares of CMCSA for $999,331 on Feb 16. The 10% Owner now owns 19,544,869 shares after completing the transaction at $2.05 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, COMCAST CORP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,685,689 shares for $2.23 each. As a result, the insider received 3,764,986 and left with 20,032,015 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMCSA now has a Market Capitalization of 161.81B and an Enterprise Value of 251.87B. As of this moment, Comcast’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMCSA has reached a high of $48.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.21.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CMCSA traded on average about 19.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 16.59M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 4.28B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.16B. Insiders hold about 0.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CMCSA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 36.73M with a Short Ratio of 36.73M, compared to 41.94M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.87% and a Short% of Float of 0.88%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CMCSA is 1.16, which was 1.08 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.87%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.12. The current Payout Ratio is 89.60% for CMCSA, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 03, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 20, 2017 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 23 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.89 and a low estimate of $0.69, while EPS last year was $0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.98, with high estimates of $1.07 and low estimates of $0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.11 and $3.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.66. EPS for the following year is $4.1, with 26 analysts recommending between $4.5 and $3.66.

Revenue Estimates

According to 22 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $29.38B. It ranges from a high estimate of $30.39B to a low estimate of $28.6B. As of the current estimate, Comcast Corporation’s year-ago sales were $31.01B, an estimated decrease of -5.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $30.04B, an increase of 0.10% over than the figure of -$5.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $30.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $29.42B.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMCSA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $123.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $117.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $120.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $121.43B, down -0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $123.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $127.74B and the low estimate is $119.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.