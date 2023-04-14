Considering Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) closed at $21.46 in the last session, down -0.33% from day before closing price of $21.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3717049 shares were traded. PEAK stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.14.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PEAK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 163.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 158.49. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 31, 2023, Scotiabank Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Sector Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $24.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 03, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $29.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Lewis Sara Grootwassink bought 4,000 shares for $21.43 per share. The transaction valued at 85,729 led to the insider holds 4,000 shares of the business.

Klaritch Thomas bought 1,517 shares of PEAK for $35,204 on Mar 07. The COO now owns 344,000 shares after completing the transaction at $23.21 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Brinker Scott M, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 16,300 shares for $23.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 385,169 and bolstered with 206,525 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PEAK now has a Market Capitalization of 11.78B and an Enterprise Value of 18.41B. As of this moment, Healthpeak’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 44.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PEAK has reached a high of $35.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.05.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PEAK traded on average about 4.69M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.81M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 537.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 535.96M. Insiders hold about 0.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PEAK as of Mar 30, 2023 were 8.99M with a Short Ratio of 8.99M, compared to 5.36M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.64% and a Short% of Float of 2.25%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PEAK is 1.20, which was 1.20 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.72. The current Payout Ratio is 119.90% for PEAK, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 31, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1098:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.48 and $0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.39. EPS for the following year is $0.49, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.6 and $0.31.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $524.17M. It ranges from a high estimate of $532M to a low estimate of $514.62M. As of the current estimate, Healthpeak Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $498.37M, an estimated increase of 5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $534.29M, an increase of 3.20% less than the figure of $5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $543.24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $526.6M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEAK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.06B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.32B and the low estimate is $1.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.