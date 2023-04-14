Considering Infosys Limited (INFY) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $17.07 in the prior trading day, Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) closed at $15.40, down -9.78%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 40403778 shares were traded. INFY stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.33.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of INFY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 92.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Susquehanna Downgraded its Positive to Neutral on September 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $29 to $20.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INFY now has a Market Capitalization of 72.06B and an Enterprise Value of 70.50B. As of this moment, Infosys’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INFY has reached a high of $21.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.44.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 8.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 12.13M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 4.19B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.56B. Insiders hold about 18.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.10% stake in the company. Shares short for INFY as of Mar 30, 2023 were 60.25M with a Short Ratio of 60.25M, compared to 56.12M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, INFY’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.41, compared to 0.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.32. The current Payout Ratio is 58.97% for INFY, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 26, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 11, 2018 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.74 and $0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.72. EPS for the following year is $0.82, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.88 and $0.76.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $4.74B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.9B to a low estimate of $4.55B. As of the current estimate, Infosys Limited’s year-ago sales were $4.28B, an estimated increase of 10.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.85B, an increase of 9.20% less than the figure of $10.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.9B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.79B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INFY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.31B, up 12.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.89B and the low estimate is $19.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.