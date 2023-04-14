Considering Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $20.19 in the prior trading day, Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYK) closed at $20.17, down -0.10%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1819002 shares were traded. LBTYK stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.15.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LBTYK by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Pivotal Research Group on December 17, 2019, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $25 from $30 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 30 when HALL BRYAN H sold 6,000 shares for $20.04 per share. The transaction valued at 120,248 led to the insider holds 120,497 shares of the business.

HALL BRYAN H sold 10,000 shares of LBTYK for $197,673 on Mar 28. The EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary now owns 126,497 shares after completing the transaction at $19.77 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, HALL BRYAN H, who serves as the EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $20.76 each. As a result, the insider received 103,802 and left with 133,135 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LBTYK now has a Market Capitalization of 9.04B and an Enterprise Value of 20.10B. As of this moment, Liberty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LBTYK has reached a high of $26.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.43.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.84M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.42M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 271.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 250.18M. Insiders hold about 7.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.81% stake in the company. Shares short for LBTYK as of Mar 30, 2023 were 7.65M with a Short Ratio of 7.65M, compared to 6.98M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.68% and a Short% of Float of 3.53%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $7.02B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.02B to a low estimate of $7.02B. As of the current estimate, Liberty Global plc’s year-ago sales were $7.2B, an estimated decrease of -2.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LBTYK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.2B, down -2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.98B and the low estimate is $6.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.