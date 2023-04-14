Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE: CRF) was $7.33 for the day, down -1.74% from the previous closing price of $7.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 737478 shares were traded. CRF stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.31.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CRF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRF now has a Market Capitalization of 767.87M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 82.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRF has reached a high of $13.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.24.

Shares Statistics:

CRF traded an average of 747.93K shares per day over the past three months and 770k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 102.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.88M. Shares short for CRF as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.99M with a Short Ratio of 6.74M, compared to 6.08M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.82% and a Short% of Float of 5.89%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.08, CRF has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.41. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 28.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 18.82%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 20.42.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.