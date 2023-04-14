CPT (Camden Property Trust) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Camden Property Trust’s stock clocked out at $104.10, up 0.18% from its previous closing price of $103.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 560663 shares were traded. CPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $104.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $102.54.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CPT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on March 29, 2023, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $102.

On February 03, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $136.

Mizuho Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 10, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $119 to $125.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 04 when Sengelmann William W. sold 10,292 shares for $112.57 per share. The transaction valued at 1,158,551 led to the insider holds 68,667 shares of the business.

Gallagher Michael P sold 1,332 shares of CPT for $149,943 on Jan 04. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 28,110 shares after completing the transaction at $112.57 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, Brunner Heather J., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,278 shares for $112.57 each. As a result, the insider received 143,864 and left with 9,473 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CPT now has a Market Capitalization of 11.16B and an Enterprise Value of 14.83B. As of this moment, Camden’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 57.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPT has reached a high of $170.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $97.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 111.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 120.30.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CPT traded 900.22K shares on average per day over the past three months and 706.78k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 108.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.47M. Insiders hold about 1.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CPT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.9M with a Short Ratio of 1.90M, compared to 1.93M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.78% and a Short% of Float of 2.49%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.76, CPT has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.68%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.98.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.83 and $1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.56. EPS for the following year is $1.8, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.62 and $0.94.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $377.44M. It ranges from a high estimate of $379M to a low estimate of $375.28M. As of the current estimate, Camden Property Trust’s year-ago sales were $311.36M, an estimated increase of 21.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $383.23M, an increase of 5.90% less than the figure of $21.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $385.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $379.41M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.42B, up 8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.69B and the low estimate is $1.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.