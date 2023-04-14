CVS (CVS Health Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $74.92 in the prior trading day, CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) closed at $75.42, up 0.67%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8437003 shares were traded. CVS stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.42.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CVS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on January 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $100 from $120 previously.

On June 17, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $120.Loop Capital initiated its Buy rating on June 17, 2022, with a $120 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Moriarty Thomas M sold 137,466 shares for $98.36 per share. The transaction valued at 13,521,180 led to the insider holds 608,129 shares of the business.

Lotvin Alan sold 22,541 shares of CVS for $2,344,264 on Aug 04. The EVP&President-PharmacyServices now owns 109,183 shares after completing the transaction at $104.00 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, Lotvin Alan, who serves as the EVP&President-PharmacyServices of the company, sold 120,899 shares for $98.00 each. As a result, the insider received 11,848,102 and left with 109,183 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CVS now has a Market Capitalization of 97.64B and an Enterprise Value of 152.65B. As of this moment, CVS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVS has reached a high of $107.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $72.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 92.51.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 9.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.57M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.31B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.28B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CVS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 13.58M with a Short Ratio of 13.58M, compared to 14.71M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.06% and a Short% of Float of 1.06%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CVS’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.20, compared to 2.42 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.23%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.79. The current Payout Ratio is 69.40% for CVS, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 19, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 06, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.21 and a low estimate of $1.92, while EPS last year was $2.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.37, with high estimates of $2.56 and low estimates of $2.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.9 and $8.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.8. EPS for the following year is $9.07, with 21 analysts recommending between $9.92 and $8.85.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $80.96B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $83.2B to a low estimate of $79.53B. As of the current estimate, CVS Health Corporation’s year-ago sales were $76.83B, an estimated increase of 5.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $83.62B, an increase of 3.70% less than the figure of $5.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $85.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $82.02B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $338.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $327.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $334.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $322.47B, up 3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $327.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $365.26B and the low estimate is $309.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.