Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) closed the day trading at $148.88 down -0.86% from the previous closing price of $150.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1795221 shares were traded. DLTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $150.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $148.07.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DLTR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 51.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on March 02, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $150 from $160 previously.

On February 08, 2023, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $145.

Gordon Haskett Downgraded its Buy to Accumulate on January 24, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $163.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 27 when Davis Jeffrey A. bought 1,790 shares for $139.06 per share. The transaction valued at 248,917 led to the insider holds 15,006 shares of the business.

DREILING RICHARD W bought 7,100 shares of DLTR for $1,008,200 on Mar 09. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 7,118 shares after completing the transaction at $142.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DLTR now has a Market Capitalization of 33.86B and an Enterprise Value of 43.35B. As of this moment, Dollar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DLTR has reached a high of $177.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $124.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 145.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 149.97.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DLTR traded about 2.28M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DLTR traded about 1.81M shares per day. A total of 221.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 218.28M. Shares short for DLTR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.2M with a Short Ratio of 6.20M, compared to 7.88M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.80% and a Short% of Float of 3.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 24 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.58 and a low estimate of $1.47, while EPS last year was $2.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.21, with high estimates of $1.63 and low estimates of $1.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.93 and $6.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.63. EPS for the following year is $7.92, with 27 analysts recommending between $8.65 and $7.25.

Revenue Estimates

21 analysts predict $7.28B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.37B to a low estimate of $7.18B. As of the current estimate, Dollar Tree Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.9B, an estimated increase of 5.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.15B, an increase of 5.60% over than the figure of $5.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.05B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DLTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $29.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.33B, up 7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.32B and the low estimate is $31.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.