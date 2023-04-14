Energy Transfer LP (ET) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) was $12.76 for the day, up 1.11% from the previous closing price of $12.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6060028 shares were traded. ET stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.61.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ET’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 156.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when WARREN KELCY L bought 1,660,602 shares for $13.05 per share. The transaction valued at 21,670,856 led to the insider holds 58,578,477 shares of the business.

WARREN KELCY L bought 1,339,398 shares of ET for $17,398,780 on Feb 22. The Executive Chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares after completing the transaction at $12.99 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Brannon Richard D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 80,000 shares for $11.55 each. As a result, the insider paid 923,810 and bolstered with 580,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ET now has a Market Capitalization of 38.87B and an Enterprise Value of 87.72B. As of this moment, Energy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.98 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ET has reached a high of $13.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.92.

Shares Statistics:

ET traded an average of 13.35M shares per day over the past three months and 8.46M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.09B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.48B. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ET as of Mar 30, 2023 were 53.18M with a Short Ratio of 53.18M, compared to 47.65M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.72% and a Short% of Float of 1.92%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.00, ET has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.22. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.87. The current Payout Ratio is 62.00% for ET, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 26, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.12 and $1.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.54. EPS for the following year is $1.57, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.19 and $1.08.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $24.56B to a low estimate of $16.41B. As of the current estimate, Energy Transfer LP’s year-ago sales were $20.49B, an estimated increase of 3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $21.47B, a decrease of -17.30% less than the figure of $3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $17.74B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $98.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $69.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $85.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $89.88B, down -4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $85.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $98.14B and the low estimate is $70.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.