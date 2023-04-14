ENFN (Enfusion Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Enfusion Inc.’s stock clocked out at $9.99, up 1.22% from its previous closing price of $9.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1295139 shares were traded. ENFN stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.83.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ENFN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 182.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on April 03, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On March 15, 2023, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $12.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on January 04, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Groman Dan sold 3,877 shares for $10.94 per share. The transaction valued at 42,414 led to the insider holds 85,979 shares of the business.

Hammoud Tarek sold 1,870,000 shares of ENFN for $20,377,770 on Mar 08. The 10% Owner now owns 386 shares after completing the transaction at $10.90 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, Malherbe Stephen, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,000,000 shares for $11.35 each. As a result, the insider received 11,350,000 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENFN now has a Market Capitalization of 727.81M and an Enterprise Value of 672.26M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.47 whereas that against EBITDA is -119.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENFN has reached a high of $16.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.43.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ENFN traded 410.15K shares on average per day over the past three months and 324.83k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 88.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.00M. Shares short for ENFN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.28M with a Short Ratio of 1.28M, compared to 1.8M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.75% and a Short% of Float of 3.90%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and $0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.33 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $41.79M. It ranges from a high estimate of $43.4M to a low estimate of $40.7M. As of the current estimate, Enfusion Inc.’s year-ago sales were $34.14M, an estimated increase of 22.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $45.15M, an increase of 23.60% over than the figure of $22.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $46M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $44.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENFN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $188.52M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $185.65M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $187.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $150.35M, up 24.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $234.48M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $237.02M and the low estimate is $229.86M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.