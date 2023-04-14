GILD (Gilead Sciences Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) closed at $83.27 up 1.35% from its previous closing price of $82.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4219976 shares were traded. GILD stock price reached its highest trading level at $83.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $81.93.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Gilead Sciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

DZ Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on December 09, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $90.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Parsey Merdad sold 6,126 shares for $78.99 per share. The transaction valued at 483,893 led to the insider holds 70,130 shares of the business.

Parsey Merdad sold 12,984 shares of GILD for $1,038,225 on Mar 01. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 70,130 shares after completing the transaction at $79.96 per share. On Dec 30, another insider, Parsey Merdad, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 553 shares for $85.33 each. As a result, the insider received 47,187 and left with 45,556 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GILD now has a Market Capitalization of 103.08B and an Enterprise Value of 121.92B. As of this moment, Gilead’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GILD has reached a high of $89.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 82.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.05.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GILD has traded an average of 6.10M shares per day and 4.54M over the past ten days. A total of 1.25B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.23B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GILD as of Mar 30, 2023 were 15.48M with a Short Ratio of 15.48M, compared to 15.66M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.24% and a Short% of Float of 1.39%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GILD is 3.00, from 2.92 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.84. The current Payout Ratio is 79.80% for GILD, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 27, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 20 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.97 and a low estimate of $1.24, while EPS last year was $2.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.71, with high estimates of $1.87 and low estimates of $1.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.63 and $6.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.83. EPS for the following year is $7.22, with 24 analysts recommending between $7.83 and $6.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $6.3B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $6.93B to a low estimate of $5.9B. As of the current estimate, Gilead Sciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.59B, an estimated decrease of -4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.47B, an increase of 3.40% over than the figure of -$4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.11B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GILD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.28B, down -2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.03B and the low estimate is $26.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.