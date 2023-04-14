Globe Life Inc. (GL) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) closed the day trading at $107.15 down -0.17% from the previous closing price of $107.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 877778 shares were traded. GL stock price reached its highest trading level at $107.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $106.01.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 112.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on October 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $114 from $115 previously.

On September 22, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Strong Buy rating and target price of $138.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on June 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $105 to $112.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when HENRIE MICHAEL SHANE sold 2,225 shares for $110.29 per share. The transaction valued at 245,402 led to the insider holds 700 shares of the business.

BUCHAN MELISSA JANE sold 1,900 shares of GL for $201,305 on Mar 16. The Director now owns 81,658 shares after completing the transaction at $105.95 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Kalmbach Thomas Peter, who serves as the EVP & CFO of the company, sold 24,162 shares for $122.24 each. As a result, the insider received 2,953,622 and left with 10,071 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GL now has a Market Capitalization of 10.36B and an Enterprise Value of 12.34B. As of this moment, Globe’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GL has reached a high of $123.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $87.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 114.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 110.29.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GL traded about 550.53K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GL traded about 688.22k shares per day. A total of 96.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.15M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GL as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.21M with a Short Ratio of 1.21M, compared to 1.14M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.26% and a Short% of Float of 1.44%.

Dividends & Splits

GL’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.90, up from 0.83 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.78. The current Payout Ratio is 10.80% for GL, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2014 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.54 and a low estimate of $2.39, while EPS last year was $1.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.56, with high estimates of $2.62 and low estimates of $2.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.41 and $10.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.34. EPS for the following year is $11.24, with 9 analysts recommending between $11.45 and $11.09.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $1.36B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.39B to a low estimate of $1.35B. As of the current estimate, Globe Life Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.31B, an estimated increase of 4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.38B, an increase of 6.40% over than the figure of $4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.36B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.21B, up 6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.84B and the low estimate is $5.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.