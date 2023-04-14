How is Conagra Brands Inc.’s (NYSE: CAG) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) closed at $37.54 in the last session, down -0.21% from day before closing price of $37.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4902142 shares were traded. CAG stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.31.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CAG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 250.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 123.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 20, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $34 to $45.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Hold to Sell on December 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $34.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 06 when McGough Thomas M sold 45,000 shares for $38.66 per share. The transaction valued at 1,739,610 led to the insider holds 104,859 shares of the business.

Wise Robert G sold 50,000 shares of CAG for $2,045,000 on Jan 06. The SVP, Corporate Controller now owns 22,717 shares after completing the transaction at $40.90 per share. On Oct 18, another insider, Bartell Carey, who serves as the EVP, GC and Corp. Secretary of the company, sold 6,408 shares for $34.50 each. As a result, the insider received 221,076 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAG now has a Market Capitalization of 18.08B and an Enterprise Value of 27.26B. As of this moment, Conagra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAG has reached a high of $41.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.92.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CAG traded on average about 4.47M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.22M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 477.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 474.27M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CAG as of Mar 30, 2023 were 13.26M with a Short Ratio of 13.26M, compared to 14.45M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.78% and a Short% of Float of 3.56%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CAG is 1.32, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.03. The current Payout Ratio is 76.40% for CAG, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 01, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 09, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1285:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.83 and $2.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.76. EPS for the following year is $2.87, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.97 and $2.77.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.04B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.07B to a low estimate of $3.03B. As of the current estimate, Conagra Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.91B, an estimated increase of 4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.98B, an increase of 4.70% over than the figure of $4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.91B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.54B, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.66B and the low estimate is $12.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.