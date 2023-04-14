How is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE: ECL) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) closed at $166.75 in the last session, up 1.52% from day before closing price of $164.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 841366 shares were traded. ECL stock price reached its highest trading level at $166.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $163.61.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ECL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 78.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 99.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on February 15, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $185 from $155 previously.

On December 02, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $170 to $160.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on November 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $165 to $135.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Berger Larry L sold 4,404 shares for $162.95 per share. The transaction valued at 717,627 led to the insider holds 12,442 shares of the business.

MacLennan David bought 800 shares of ECL for $111,728 on Nov 08. The Director now owns 12,597 shares after completing the transaction at $139.66 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, Busch Angela M, who serves as the EVP – CORP STRAT & BUS DEV of the company, sold 2,300 shares for $170.66 each. As a result, the insider received 392,518 and left with 16,716 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ECL now has a Market Capitalization of 47.01B and an Enterprise Value of 55.44B. As of this moment, Ecolab’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ECL has reached a high of $185.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $131.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 159.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 155.44.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ECL traded on average about 1.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.14M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 284.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 283.63M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ECL as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.13M with a Short Ratio of 2.13M, compared to 1.6M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.75% and a Short% of Float of 0.86%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ECL is 2.12, which was 2.06 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.04. The current Payout Ratio is 53.30% for ECL, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 19, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 08, 2003 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 19 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.9 and a low estimate of $0.82, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.19, with high estimates of $1.24 and low estimates of $1.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.3 and $4.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.95. EPS for the following year is $5.81, with 22 analysts recommending between $6.5 and $4.95.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.48B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.57B to a low estimate of $3.33B. As of the current estimate, Ecolab Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.27B, an estimated increase of 6.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.8B, an increase of 6.30% less than the figure of $6.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.93B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.71B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ECL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.19B, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.84B and the low estimate is $14.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.