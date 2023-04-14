How is Ladder Capital Corp’s (NYSE: LADR) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $9.01 in the prior trading day, Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) closed at $9.08, up 0.78%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 800141 shares were traded. LADR stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.88.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LADR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on February 09, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 14 when McCormack Pamela sold 40,000 shares for $12.42 per share. The transaction valued at 496,800 led to the insider holds 713,209 shares of the business.

Harris Brian sold 30,000 shares of LADR for $376,200 on Apr 14. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,058,482 shares after completing the transaction at $12.54 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LADR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.14B. As of this moment, Ladder’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LADR has reached a high of $12.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.61.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 866.20K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.01M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 124.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.73M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LADR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.9M with a Short Ratio of 2.90M, compared to 1.78M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.29% and a Short% of Float of 2.58%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, LADR’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.88, compared to 0.92 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.07.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.3 and $1.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.24. EPS for the following year is $1.23, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.39 and $1.07.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $89.04M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $100.5M to a low estimate of $69.1M. As of the current estimate, Ladder Capital Corp’s year-ago sales were $56.2M, an estimated increase of 58.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $91.07M, an increase of 39.50% less than the figure of $58.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $102.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $72.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LADR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $408M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $309.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $369.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $293.52M, up 25.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $369.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $400.9M and the low estimate is $324.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.