How is Marvell Technology Inc.’s (NASDAQ: MRVL) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) closed at $40.39 in the last session, up 2.18% from day before closing price of $39.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8230803 shares were traded. MRVL stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.71.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MRVL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 38.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 02, 2022, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $64 to $50.

Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on December 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $70 to $55.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when Christman Dan sold 6,778 shares for $46.05 per share. The transaction valued at 312,127 led to the insider holds 85,425 shares of the business.

Tamer Ford sold 100,000 shares of MRVL for $4,800,000 on Feb 02. The Director now owns 216,083 shares after completing the transaction at $48.00 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Koopmans Chris, who serves as the EVP, Chief Operations Officer of the company, sold 8,000 shares for $48.00 each. As a result, the insider received 384,000 and left with 113,658 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRVL now has a Market Capitalization of 34.35B and an Enterprise Value of 38.18B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRVL has reached a high of $65.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.03.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MRVL traded on average about 11.71M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.01M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 854.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 845.29M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MRVL as of Mar 30, 2023 were 18.33M with a Short Ratio of 18.33M, compared to 17.16M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.14% and a Short% of Float of 2.50%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MRVL is 0.24, which was 0.24 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.61%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.75.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 24 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.12 and $1.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.53. EPS for the following year is $2.3, with 25 analysts recommending between $3 and $1.9.

Revenue Estimates

According to 22 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.3B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.31B to a low estimate of $1.3B. As of the current estimate, Marvell Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.45B, an estimated decrease of -10.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.32B, a decrease of -12.90% less than the figure of -$10.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.34B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.28B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRVL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.92B, down -7.00% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.54B and the low estimate is $6.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.