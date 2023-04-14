How is Premier Inc.’s (NASDAQ: PINC) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $32.19 in the prior trading day, Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) closed at $32.04, down -0.47%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 918831 shares were traded. PINC stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.81.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PINC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 40.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 02, 2022, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $41.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on May 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $39 to $45.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PINC now has a Market Capitalization of 3.83B and an Enterprise Value of 4.31B. As of this moment, Premier’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PINC has reached a high of $38.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.16.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 552.37K shares per day over the past 3-months and 456.46k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 118.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.19M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PINC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.65M with a Short Ratio of 2.65M, compared to 2.41M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.23% and a Short% of Float of 2.24%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PINC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.82, compared to 0.84 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.61%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of $0.54, while EPS last year was $0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.73, with high estimates of $0.78 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.59 and $2.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.55. EPS for the following year is $2.84, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.98 and $2.68.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $353.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $381.14M to a low estimate of $341M. As of the current estimate, Premier Inc.’s year-ago sales were $347.83M, an estimated increase of 1.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $376.98M, an increase of 10.60% over than the figure of $1.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $386.49M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $364M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PINC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.43B, down -2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.56B and the low estimate is $1.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.