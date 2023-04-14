How is STAG Industrial Inc.’s (NYSE: STAG) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $32.46 in the prior trading day, STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE: STAG) closed at $32.71, up 0.77%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1230985 shares were traded. STAG stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.17.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of STAG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 226.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on February 06, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $41.

On November 22, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $36 to $34.

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on January 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $49 to $48.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when COLBERT VIRGIS sold 23,911 shares for $31.82 per share. The transaction valued at 760,783 led to the insider holds 17,017 shares of the business.

Butcher Benjamin S sold 19,923 shares of STAG for $691,211 on Feb 22. The EXECUTIVE CHAIR now owns 7,088 shares after completing the transaction at $34.69 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STAG now has a Market Capitalization of 5.83B and an Enterprise Value of 8.34B. As of this moment, STAG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 46.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STAG has reached a high of $42.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.31.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.18M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 179.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 178.93M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.40% stake in the company. Shares short for STAG as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.76M with a Short Ratio of 5.76M, compared to 3.96M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.21% and a Short% of Float of 4.30%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, STAG’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.46, compared to 1.47 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.58.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.68 and $0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.68. EPS for the following year is $0.71, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.71 and $0.71.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $170.84M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $171.76M to a low estimate of $169.43M. As of the current estimate, STAG Industrial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $158.6M, an estimated increase of 7.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $171.42M, an increase of 6.40% less than the figure of $7.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $173.47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $167.64M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STAG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $698.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $686.97M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $693.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $654.38M, up 6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $734.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $741.24M and the low estimate is $716M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.