I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in American Express Company (AXP).

The price of American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) closed at $162.30 in the last session, up 1.89% from day before closing price of $159.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2710696 shares were traded. AXP stock price reached its highest trading level at $162.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $158.98.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AXP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on April 04, 2023, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $180 from $182 previously.

On February 08, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $186.

Stephens Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on January 05, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $134.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Grosfield Howard sold 5,456 shares for $174.52 per share. The transaction valued at 952,187 led to the insider holds 7,045 shares of the business.

Herena Monique sold 15,217 shares of AXP for $2,635,280 on Mar 02. The Chief Colleague Experience Off now owns 13,712 shares after completing the transaction at $173.18 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Lieberman Quinn Jessica, who serves as the EVP – Controller of the company, sold 5,656 shares for $175.86 each. As a result, the insider received 994,664 and left with 805 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AXP now has a Market Capitalization of 120.41B. As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXP has reached a high of $192.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $130.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 169.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 155.09.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AXP traded on average about 3.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.78M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 748.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 741.74M. Insiders hold about 0.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AXP as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.84M with a Short Ratio of 5.84M, compared to 6.22M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.79% and a Short% of Float of 0.99%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AXP is 2.40, which was 2.08 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.33. The current Payout Ratio is 15.80% for AXP, which recently paid a dividend on May 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 02, 2005 when the company split stock in a 10000:8753 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 23 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.14 and a low estimate of $2.35, while EPS last year was $2.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.77, with high estimates of $3.07 and low estimates of $2.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.41 and $10.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.11. EPS for the following year is $12.52, with 29 analysts recommending between $13.19 and $9.36.

Revenue Estimates

According to 20 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $14.03B. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.96B to a low estimate of $13.66B. As of the current estimate, American Express Company’s year-ago sales were $11.73B, an estimated increase of 19.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.36B, an increase of 14.60% less than the figure of $19.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $16.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.81B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $65.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $59.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $60.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $52.86B, up 15.00% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $66.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $72B and the low estimate is $62.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.