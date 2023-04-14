I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Black Knight Inc. (BKI).

The price of Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI) closed at $56.28 in the last session, up 1.63% from day before closing price of $55.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1086844 shares were traded. BKI stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.41.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BKI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 711.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 09, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $83 to $80.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on February 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $100 to $71.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BKI now has a Market Capitalization of 8.90B and an Enterprise Value of 11.57B. As of this moment, Black’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.46 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKI has reached a high of $79.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.04.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BKI traded on average about 1.33M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.3M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 154.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 150.82M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BKI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.16M with a Short Ratio of 3.16M, compared to 3.67M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.02% and a Short% of Float of 2.04%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.32 and $2.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.15. EPS for the following year is $2.6, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.97 and $2.48.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $375.71M. It ranges from a high estimate of $389.09M to a low estimate of $371.1M. As of the current estimate, Black Knight Inc.’s year-ago sales were $387.2M, an estimated decrease of -3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $384.55M, a decrease of -2.50% over than the figure of -$3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $397.89M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $378M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.55B, down -0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.68B and the low estimate is $1.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.