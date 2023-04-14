I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Ciena Corporation (CIEN).

The price of Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) closed at $51.80 in the last session, up 0.88% from day before closing price of $51.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1019803 shares were traded. CIEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.03.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CIEN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on March 29, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $57 from $59 previously.

On March 28, 2023, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $58 to $70.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on December 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $60.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when SMITH GARY B sold 3,541 shares for $49.37 per share. The transaction valued at 174,833 led to the insider holds 466,933 shares of the business.

Rothenstein David M sold 3,500 shares of CIEN for $174,370 on Mar 15. The SVP and Chief Strategy Officer now owns 249,668 shares after completing the transaction at $49.82 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, McFeely Scott, who serves as the SVP, Networking Platforms of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $49.86 each. As a result, the insider received 124,640 and left with 104,091 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CIEN now has a Market Capitalization of 7.69B and an Enterprise Value of 8.16B. As of this moment, Ciena’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.12 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CIEN has reached a high of $58.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.85.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CIEN traded on average about 1.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.66M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 149.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.89M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CIEN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.9M with a Short Ratio of 3.90M, compared to 4.1M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.61% and a Short% of Float of 2.98%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.72, with high estimates of $0.89 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.19 and $2.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.84. EPS for the following year is $3.71, with 15 analysts recommending between $4.45 and $3.3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.09B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.13B to a low estimate of $1.07B. As of the current estimate, Ciena Corporation’s year-ago sales were $949.23M, an estimated increase of 15.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.1B, an increase of 26.80% over than the figure of $15.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.03B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.63B, up 21.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5B and the low estimate is $4.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.