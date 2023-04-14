I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ).

After finishing at $70.21 in the prior trading day, Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) closed at $70.44, up 0.33%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5409979 shares were traded. MDLZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.72.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MDLZ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 50.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 94.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on January 03, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $75.

On January 03, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $69.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $70 to $71.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares for $34.42 per share. The transaction valued at 1,032,600,000 led to the insider holds 45,543,005 shares of the business.

Brusadelli Maurizio sold 20,675 shares of MDLZ for $1,378,609 on Feb 22. The EVP and President AMEA now owns 205,081 shares after completing the transaction at $66.68 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, Brusadelli Maurizio, who serves as the EVP and President AMEA of the company, sold 22,388 shares for $67.55 each. As a result, the insider received 1,512,309 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MDLZ now has a Market Capitalization of 95.84B and an Enterprise Value of 117.37B. As of this moment, Mondelez’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.73 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDLZ has reached a high of $71.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.08.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.73M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.37B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.35B. Insiders hold about 0.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MDLZ as of Mar 30, 2023 were 12.93M with a Short Ratio of 12.93M, compared to 10.37M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.95% and a Short% of Float of 0.95%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MDLZ’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.47, compared to 1.54 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.11.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.73, while EPS last year was $0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.2 and $3.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.16. EPS for the following year is $3.44, with 23 analysts recommending between $3.57 and $3.34.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $8.52B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.77B to a low estimate of $8.23B. As of the current estimate, Mondelez International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.76B, an estimated increase of 9.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.97B, an increase of 9.60% less than the figure of $9.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.72B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDLZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.47B, up 8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $35.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $36.54B and the low estimate is $31.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.