I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in PepsiCo Inc. (PEP).

The price of PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) closed at $184.38 in the last session, up 1.00% from day before closing price of $182.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4303230 shares were traded. PEP stock price reached its highest trading level at $184.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $182.10.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PEP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 17, 2023, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $180.

On November 04, 2022, Redburn started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $141.Redburn initiated its Sell rating on November 04, 2022, with a $141 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when POHLAD ROBERT C sold 75,000 shares for $172.47 per share. The transaction valued at 12,935,148 led to the insider holds 183,929 shares of the business.

Krishnan Ramkumar sold 16,827 shares of PEP for $2,905,962 on Mar 07. The CEO Intl Beverages & CCO now owns 49,000 shares after completing the transaction at $172.70 per share. On Oct 26, another insider, Gallagher Marie T., who serves as the SVP and Controller of the company, sold 5,558 shares for $180.01 each. As a result, the insider received 1,000,486 and left with 41,195 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PEP now has a Market Capitalization of 251.94B and an Enterprise Value of 286.14B. As of this moment, PepsiCo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PEP has reached a high of $186.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $154.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 176.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 175.33.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PEP traded on average about 4.71M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.56M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.38B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.38B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PEP as of Mar 30, 2023 were 10.83M with a Short Ratio of 10.83M, compared to 11.24M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.79% and a Short% of Float of 0.79%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PEP is 4.60, which was 4.53 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.80. The current Payout Ratio is 70.20% for PEP, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 28, 1996 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 18 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.5 and a low estimate of $1.33, while EPS last year was $1.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2, with high estimates of $2.09 and low estimates of $1.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.5 and $7.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.25. EPS for the following year is $7.88, with 21 analysts recommending between $8.3 and $7.61.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $17.21B. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.76B to a low estimate of $16.82B. As of the current estimate, PepsiCo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $16.2B, an estimated increase of 6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $21.38B, an increase of 5.70% less than the figure of $6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $21.78B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.86B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $91.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $88.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $89.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $86.39B, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $94.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $95.55B and the low estimate is $92.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.