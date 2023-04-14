In spite of eBay Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EBAY) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) closed at $43.61 up 1.94% from its previous closing price of $42.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3875518 shares were traded. EBAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.86.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of eBay Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 13, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $47.

On November 15, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $44.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when SWAN ROBERT HOLMES sold 20,000 shares for $50.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,000,000 led to the insider holds 136,632 shares of the business.

Doerger Brian J. sold 9,542 shares of EBAY for $420,983 on Nov 10. The VP, Chief Accounting Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $44.12 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Doerger Brian J., who serves as the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 4,311 shares for $41.89 each. As a result, the insider received 180,601 and left with 9,542 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EBAY now has a Market Capitalization of 23.35B and an Enterprise Value of 25.30B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.58 whereas that against EBITDA is -27.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EBAY has reached a high of $55.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.89.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EBAY has traded an average of 4.77M shares per day and 3.72M over the past ten days. A total of 543.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 533.61M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EBAY as of Mar 30, 2023 were 14.28M with a Short Ratio of 14.28M, compared to 12.93M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.66% and a Short% of Float of 2.66%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for EBAY is 1.00, from 0.88 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.30%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 21 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.09 and a low estimate of $1.05, while EPS last year was $1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.99, with high estimates of $1.12 and low estimates of $0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.49 and $3.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.12. EPS for the following year is $4.52, with 25 analysts recommending between $5.06 and $3.74.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.48B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.52B to a low estimate of $2.46B. As of the current estimate, eBay Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.48B, an estimated increase of 0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.43B, an increase of 0.20% over than the figure of $0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.48B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.38B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EBAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.79B, up 0.50% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.63B and the low estimate is $9.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.