In spite of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s (NYSE:WH) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s stock clocked out at $67.13, up 1.37% from its previous closing price of $66.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 954719 shares were traded. WH stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.36.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 35.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on April 05, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $79.

On December 15, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $80 to $88.

On December 05, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $87.Morgan Stanley initiated its Overweight rating on December 05, 2022, with a $87 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when CHECCHIO LISA sold 6,000 shares for $76.90 per share. The transaction valued at 461,407 led to the insider holds 13,692 shares of the business.

ALLEN MICHELE sold 14,940 shares of WH for $1,065,820 on Dec 06. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $71.34 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, Cash Paul F, who serves as the General Counsel & Corp. Secy. of the company, sold 8,137 shares for $74.38 each. As a result, the insider received 605,260 and left with 5,034 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WH now has a Market Capitalization of 5.80B and an Enterprise Value of 7.72B. As of this moment, Wyndham’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WH has reached a high of $93.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.21.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WH traded 839.35K shares on average per day over the past three months and 984.45k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 87.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.54M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.80% stake in the company. Shares short for WH as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.26M with a Short Ratio of 3.26M, compared to 3.91M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.78% and a Short% of Float of 3.82%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.28, WH has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.08%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.9 and a low estimate of $0.78, while EPS last year was $0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.98, with high estimates of $1.1 and low estimates of $0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.09 and $3.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.98. EPS for the following year is $4.33, with 11 analysts recommending between $4.65 and $4.06.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $341.77M. It ranges from a high estimate of $409M to a low estimate of $299M. As of the current estimate, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s year-ago sales were $371M, an estimated decrease of -7.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $394.67M, an increase of 2.20% over than the figure of -$7.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $427M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $366M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.5B, down -0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.72B and the low estimate is $1.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.