In the case of United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC), what’s next?

The closing price of United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) was $8.42 for the day, up 1.08% from the previous closing price of $8.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4555693 shares were traded. UMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.25.

Ratios:

Our analysis of UMC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UMC now has a Market Capitalization of 21.12B and an Enterprise Value of 16.77B. As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UMC has reached a high of $8.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.15.

Shares Statistics:

UMC traded an average of 7.36M shares per day over the past three months and 5.17M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.47B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.25B. Shares short for UMC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 51.22M with a Short Ratio of 51.22M, compared to 54.39M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.60, UMC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.29. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 43.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.00%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.20. The current Payout Ratio is 51.63% for UMC, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 20, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 20, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 07, 2008 when the company split stock in a 1045:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.73 and $0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.7. EPS for the following year is $0.71, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.92 and $0.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.82B to a low estimate of $1.76B. As of the current estimate, United Microelectronics Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.22B, an estimated decrease of -19.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.78B, a decrease of -26.60% less than the figure of -$19.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.75B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.08B, down -14.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.43B and the low estimate is $8.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.