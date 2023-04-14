In What Direction Will Activision Blizzard Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) was $85.58 for the day, up 0.74% from the previous closing price of $84.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5445382 shares were traded. ATVI stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $85.26.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ATVI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on February 16, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $90 from $83 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Alegre Daniel sold 8,847 shares for $78.50 per share. The transaction valued at 694,490 led to the insider holds 156,170 shares of the business.

Alegre Daniel sold 10,000 shares of ATVI for $781,617 on Sep 09. The President and COO now owns 176,690 shares after completing the transaction at $78.16 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, ZERZA ARMIN, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 10,174 shares for $80.22 each. As a result, the insider received 816,170 and left with 186,117 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATVI now has a Market Capitalization of 66.73B and an Enterprise Value of 58.35B. As of this moment, Activision’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATVI has reached a high of $85.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 79.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.10.

Shares Statistics:

ATVI traded an average of 6.78M shares per day over the past three months and 6.45M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 785.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 775.89M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ATVI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 18.17M with a Short Ratio of 18.17M, compared to 15.18M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.32% and a Short% of Float of 2.34%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, ATVI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.47. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.60. The current Payout Ratio is 24.30% for ATVI, which recently paid a dividend on May 05, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 07, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.25 and $3.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.83. EPS for the following year is $4.15, with 22 analysts recommending between $4.87 and $3.66.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 19 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.98B to a low estimate of $1.69B. As of the current estimate, Activision Blizzard Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.48B, an estimated increase of 20.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.25B, an increase of 37.70% over than the figure of $20.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.86B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATVI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.51B, up 10.50% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.91B and the low estimate is $9.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.