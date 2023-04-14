In What Direction Will Church & Dwight Co. Inc.’s (NYSE:CHD) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) was $89.66 for the day, down -0.11% from the previous closing price of $89.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1269177 shares were traded. CHD stock price reached its highest trading level at $90.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $88.98.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CHD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 80.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on February 17, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $85.

Oppenheimer reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on February 07, 2023, and also maintained the target price at $93.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Saligram Ravichandra Krishnamu sold 17,544 shares for $84.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,473,696 led to the insider holds 33,835 shares of the business.

Wood Paul Richard sold 48,262 shares of CHD for $4,023,564 on Mar 08. The EVP Chief Commercial Officer now owns 120 shares after completing the transaction at $83.37 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Price Penry W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 17,544 shares for $83.90 each. As a result, the insider received 1,471,942 and left with 24,311 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHD now has a Market Capitalization of 22.11B and an Enterprise Value of 24.51B. As of this moment, Church’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 53.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHD has reached a high of $105.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 85.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 82.62.

Shares Statistics:

CHD traded an average of 1.37M shares per day over the past three months and 1.16M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 246.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 243.43M. Insiders hold about 0.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CHD as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.54M with a Short Ratio of 3.54M, compared to 3.52M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.45% and a Short% of Float of 1.66%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.05, CHD has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.09. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.23. The current Payout Ratio is 61.20% for CHD, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 01, 2016 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.86 and a low estimate of $0.73, while EPS last year was $0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.15 and $2.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.06. EPS for the following year is $3.32, with 19 analysts recommending between $3.44 and $3.23.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.36B to a low estimate of $1.34B. As of the current estimate, Church & Dwight Co. Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.3B, an estimated increase of 4.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.39B, an increase of 5.00% over than the figure of $4.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.41B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.37B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.38B, up 5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.05B and the low estimate is $5.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.