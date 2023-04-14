In What Direction Will Oak Street Health Inc.’s (NYSE:OSH) Stock Goes From Here?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1292256 shares were traded. OSH stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.84.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OSH, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 10 when COOK TIMOTHY M sold 5,978 shares for $38.82 per share. The transaction valued at 232,092 led to the insider holds 1,456,206 shares of the business.

PRICE GEOFFREY M sold 4,517 shares of OSH for $175,370 on Apr 10. The Chief Innovation Officer now owns 3,879,525 shares after completing the transaction at $38.82 per share. On Apr 10, another insider, GUENTHNER ROBERT, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 3,169 shares for $38.82 each. As a result, the insider received 123,035 and left with 489,270 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OSH now has a Market Capitalization of 9.47B and an Enterprise Value of 10.37B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.80 whereas that against EBITDA is -21.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OSH has reached a high of $38.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.87.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OSH traded about 6.63M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OSH traded about 11.6M shares per day. A total of 231.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 220.32M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for OSH as of Mar 30, 2023 were 20.58M with a Short Ratio of 20.58M, compared to 23.89M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.43% and a Short% of Float of 19.76%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.32 and -$2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.58. EPS for the following year is -$1.08, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$1.49.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $732.95M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $751.9M to a low estimate of $707.3M. As of the current estimate, Oak Street Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $513.8M, an estimated increase of 42.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $752.21M, an increase of 43.60% over than the figure of $42.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $791.59M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $721M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.16B, up 41.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.77B and the low estimate is $4.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.