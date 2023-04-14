In What Direction Will TransCode Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Stock Goes From Here?

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) closed the day trading at $0.40 up 3.13% from the previous closing price of $0.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0121 from its previous closing price. On the day, 621694 shares were traded. RNAZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4298 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3819.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RNAZ, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when Dudley Robert Michael bought 20,000 shares for $1.15 per share. The transaction valued at 23,000 led to the insider holds 893,114 shares of the business.

Fitzgerald Thomas A bought 12,000 shares of RNAZ for $15,240 on Jun 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 139,377 shares after completing the transaction at $1.27 per share. On May 31, another insider, Dudley Robert Michael, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $1.87 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,740 and bolstered with 873,114 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RNAZ now has a Market Capitalization of 6.18M and an Enterprise Value of 8.23M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RNAZ has reached a high of $3.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4405, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8193.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RNAZ traded about 1.88M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RNAZ traded about 2.13M shares per day. A total of 12.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.67M. Insiders hold about 6.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RNAZ as of Mar 30, 2023 were 318.84k with a Short Ratio of 0.32M, compared to 541.35k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.01% and a Short% of Float of 2.76%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.87 and -$0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.87. EPS for the following year is -$0.79, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.79 and -$0.79.