Invest in F5 Inc. (FFIV) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $144.25 in the prior trading day, F5 Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) closed at $147.41, up 2.19%. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 518168 shares were traded. FFIV stock price reached its highest trading level at $147.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $144.79.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FFIV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Locoh-Donou Francois sold 2,201 shares for $144.90 per share. The transaction valued at 318,925 led to the insider holds 108,622 shares of the business.

WHITE ANA MARIA sold 170 shares of FFIV for $23,577 on Mar 14. The EVP and Chief People Officer now owns 36,798 shares after completing the transaction at $138.69 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Locoh-Donou Francois, who serves as the President, CEO & Director of the company, sold 2,201 shares for $145.51 each. As a result, the insider received 320,268 and left with 110,823 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FFIV now has a Market Capitalization of 8.76B and an Enterprise Value of 8.41B. As of this moment, F5’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.11 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FFIV has reached a high of $210.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $133.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 144.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 149.67.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 519.23K shares per day over the past 3-months and 475.89k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 60.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.68M. Shares short for FFIV as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.79M with a Short Ratio of 1.79M, compared to 1.78M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.98% and a Short% of Float of 3.82%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.46 and a low estimate of $2.36, while EPS last year was $2.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.05, with high estimates of $3.32 and low estimates of $2.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.9 and $11.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.5. EPS for the following year is $13.23, with 19 analysts recommending between $14.21 and $12.25.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $699.04M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $703.3M to a low estimate of $689.64M. As of the current estimate, F5 Inc.’s year-ago sales were $634.22M, an estimated increase of 10.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $747M, an increase of 10.80% over than the figure of $10.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $760.04M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $733.33M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FFIV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.7B, up 9.10% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.22B and the low estimate is $3.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.