Invest in Prologis Inc. (PLD) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Prologis Inc. (NYSE: PLD) closed at $121.92 in the last session, down -0.72% from day before closing price of $122.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2592911 shares were traded. PLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $123.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $120.45.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PLD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 402.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 78.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 20, 2023, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $140.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on December 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $124 to $130.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when OCONNOR DAVID P bought 9,000 shares for $114.13 per share. The transaction valued at 1,027,170 led to the insider holds 9,000 shares of the business.

Modjtabai Avid bought 15,000 shares of PLD for $1,779,750 on May 20. The Director now owns 15,000 shares after completing the transaction at $118.65 per share. On Apr 25, another insider, LYONS IRVING F III, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 44,385 shares for $164.60 each. As a result, the insider received 7,305,727 and left with 22,431 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLD now has a Market Capitalization of 113.28B and an Enterprise Value of 137.58B. As of this moment, Prologis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 42.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 23.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLD has reached a high of $174.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $98.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 123.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 119.38.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PLD traded on average about 3.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.98M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 920.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 738.19M. Insiders hold about 0.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PLD as of Mar 30, 2023 were 12.44M with a Short Ratio of 12.44M, compared to 9.64M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.35% and a Short% of Float of 1.56%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PLD is 3.48, which was 3.16 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.83%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.36.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $1.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.01, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.12 and $2.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.78. EPS for the following year is $2.84, with 8 analysts recommending between $3.31 and $2.54.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.62B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.68B to a low estimate of $1.41B. As of the current estimate, Prologis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.08B, an estimated increase of 50.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.7B, an increase of 55.30% over than the figure of $50.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.87B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.65B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.91B, up 37.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.04B and the low estimate is $6.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.