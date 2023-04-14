Invest in Seagen Inc. (SGEN) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) closed at $206.25 in the last session, up 0.51% from day before closing price of $205.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1250950 shares were traded. SGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $207.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $205.10.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SGEN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on February 16, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy and sets its target price to $175 from $155 previously.

On February 16, 2023, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line and also upped its target price recommendation from $140 to $175.

SVB Securities Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on February 06, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $162 to $141.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 10 when SIMPSON TODD E sold 55,344 shares for $204.58 per share. The transaction valued at 11,322,143 led to the insider holds 118,946 shares of the business.

DANSEY ROGER D sold 333 shares of SGEN for $68,550 on Apr 06. The President, R&D & CMO now owns 99,389 shares after completing the transaction at $205.86 per share. On Apr 06, another insider, SIMPSON TODD E, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 243 shares for $205.86 each. As a result, the insider received 50,023 and left with 118,946 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SGEN now has a Market Capitalization of 38.35B and an Enterprise Value of 36.66B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 18.68 whereas that against EBITDA is -69.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SGEN has reached a high of $206.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $105.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 177.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 153.37.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SGEN traded on average about 1.51M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.62M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 186.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 183.63M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SGEN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.14M with a Short Ratio of 3.14M, compared to 3.29M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.68% and a Short% of Float of 2.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.69 and a low estimate of -$1, while EPS last year was -$0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.79, with high estimates of -$0.59 and low estimates of -$0.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.97 and -$3.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.98. EPS for the following year is -$0.71, with 19 analysts recommending between $1.23 and -$2.6.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $514.63M. It ranges from a high estimate of $578.2M to a low estimate of $488M. As of the current estimate, Seagen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $426.46M, an estimated increase of 20.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $556.81M, an increase of 11.90% less than the figure of $20.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $603.34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $523.12M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SGEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.96B, up 17.80% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.74B and the low estimate is $2.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.