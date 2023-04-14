Investing in Antero Resources Corporation (AR) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) closed at $23.78 down -0.42% from its previous closing price of $23.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3067869 shares were traded. AR stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.65.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Antero Resources Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on April 11, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $25 from $32 previously.

On March 22, 2023, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $31 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when Keenan W Howard JR sold 779,755 shares for $31.34 per share. The transaction valued at 24,435,884 led to the insider holds 4,000,000 shares of the business.

Keenan W Howard JR sold 220,245 shares of AR for $6,862,284 on Dec 06. The Director now owns 4,779,755 shares after completing the transaction at $31.16 per share. On Nov 03, another insider, Pearce Sheri, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 2,750 shares for $35.48 each. As a result, the insider received 97,570 and left with 91,266 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AR now has a Market Capitalization of 7.18B and an Enterprise Value of 12.08B. As of this moment, Antero’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.46 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AR has reached a high of $48.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.32.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AR has traded an average of 5.92M shares per day and 4.6M over the past ten days. A total of 298.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 263.99M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 18.81M with a Short Ratio of 18.81M, compared to 18.89M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.37% and a Short% of Float of 7.71%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.14 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was $1.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.96 and $0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.15. EPS for the following year is $3.46, with 12 analysts recommending between $4.84 and $2.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.26B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.43B to a low estimate of $1.05B. As of the current estimate, Antero Resources Corporation’s year-ago sales were $786.84M, an estimated increase of 60.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.19B, a decrease of -46.10% less than the figure of $60.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $991M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.14B, down -28.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.33B and the low estimate is $4.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.