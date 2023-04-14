Investing in Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Cryoport Inc.’s stock clocked out at $21.05, up 3.85% from its previous closing price of $20.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 656449 shares were traded. CYRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.76.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CYRX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.10 and its Current Ratio is at 14.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 05, 2021, ROTH Capital Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $78 to $90.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when SHELTON JERRELL sold 2,599 shares for $20.79 per share. The transaction valued at 54,033 led to the insider holds 432,989 shares of the business.

Sawicki Mark W sold 1,362 shares of CYRX for $28,316 on Mar 15. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 61,670 shares after completing the transaction at $20.79 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, STEFANOVICH ROBERT, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,069 shares for $20.79 each. As a result, the insider received 22,225 and left with 96,695 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CYRX now has a Market Capitalization of 996.43M and an Enterprise Value of 927.29M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.91 whereas that against EBITDA is -149.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYRX has reached a high of $45.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.71.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CYRX traded 401.17K shares on average per day over the past three months and 346.81k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.48M. Insiders hold about 1.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CYRX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.5M with a Short Ratio of 3.50M, compared to 2.75M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.24% and a Short% of Float of 8.73%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.63. EPS for the following year is -$0.47, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.72.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $62.37M. It ranges from a high estimate of $64.7M to a low estimate of $58.07M. As of the current estimate, Cryoport Inc.’s year-ago sales were $52.3M, an estimated increase of 19.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $68.41M, an increase of 6.60% less than the figure of $19.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $72.18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $64.07M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $281.85M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $264.35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $273.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $237.28M, up 15.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $319.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $368.07M and the low estimate is $307.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.