Investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s stock clocked out at $244.73, down -0.58% from its previous closing price of $246.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 519310 shares were traded. RS stock price reached its highest trading level at $247.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $241.80.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 06, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $218 to $201.

On August 15, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $230.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on August 15, 2022, with a $230 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Mollins Sean Michael sold 4,750 shares for $263.87 per share. The transaction valued at 1,253,382 led to the insider holds 16,930 shares of the business.

Ajemyan Arthur sold 1,640 shares of RS for $404,326 on Feb 27. The SVP, CFO now owns 13,028 shares after completing the transaction at $246.54 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, HOFFMAN JAMES DONALD, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $245.92 each. As a result, the insider received 4,918,417 and left with 55,333 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RS now has a Market Capitalization of 14.67B and an Enterprise Value of 15.37B. As of this moment, Reliance’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.90 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RS has reached a high of $264.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $160.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 245.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 206.96.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RS traded 567.35K shares on average per day over the past three months and 415.37k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 58.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.22M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.13M with a Short Ratio of 1.13M, compared to 788.65k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.92% and a Short% of Float of 2.52%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.50, RS has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.00. The current Payout Ratio is 11.60% for RS, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 19, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.95 and a low estimate of $5.48, while EPS last year was $8.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.79, with high estimates of $7.97 and low estimates of $5.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $26.57 and $20.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $21.96. EPS for the following year is $20.52, with 5 analysts recommending between $24.36 and $18.1.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $3.93B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.99B to a low estimate of $3.83B. As of the current estimate, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s year-ago sales were $4.49B, an estimated decrease of -12.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.13B, a decrease of -11.70% over than the figure of -$12.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.52B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.72B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.02B, down -11.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.93B and the low estimate is $13.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.