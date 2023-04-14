Is Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSII) closed at $19.96 in the last session, up 0.40% from day before closing price of $19.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2220499 shares were traded. CSII stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.92.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CSII’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on December 21, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On December 14, 2022, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 20 when Points Jeffrey S. bought 3,000 shares for $14.50 per share. The transaction valued at 43,496 led to the insider holds 109,312 shares of the business.

Ward Scott R. bought 3,000 shares of CSII for $43,467 on May 20. The Chairman and CEO now owns 580,713 shares after completing the transaction at $14.49 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CSII now has a Market Capitalization of 838.48M and an Enterprise Value of 727.70M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.03 whereas that against EBITDA is -23.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSII has reached a high of $22.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.51.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CSII traded on average about 855.14K shares per day over the past 3-months and 677.34k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 42.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.69M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CSII as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.17M with a Short Ratio of 1.17M, compared to 1.39M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.77% and a Short% of Float of 3.55%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.61 and -$0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.67. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$0.59.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $64.95M. It ranges from a high estimate of $66.37M to a low estimate of $63.53M. As of the current estimate, Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $56.22M, an estimated increase of 15.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $70.17M, an increase of 12.30% less than the figure of $15.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $71.11M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $69.05M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $258.61M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $254.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $257.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $236.22M, up 8.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $284.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $286.4M and the low estimate is $279.77M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.