Is CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $48.19 in the prior trading day, CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) closed at $46.82, down -2.84%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2094695 shares were traded. CUBE stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.70.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CUBE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1714.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 64.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 04, 2023, Raymond James Downgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Strong Buy but kept the price unchanged to $55.

On January 18, 2023, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $48.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on January 18, 2023, with a $48 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when MARR CHRISTOPHER P sold 19,000 shares for $48.33 per share. The transaction valued at 918,270 led to the insider holds 480,960 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CUBE now has a Market Capitalization of 10.93B and an Enterprise Value of 13.99B. As of this moment, CubeSmart’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.86 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CUBE has reached a high of $54.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.56.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.14M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 225.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 223.16M. Insiders hold about 0.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CUBE as of Mar 30, 2023 were 12.94M with a Short Ratio of 12.94M, compared to 11.03M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.74% and a Short% of Float of 6.54%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CUBE’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.78, compared to 1.96 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.75.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.51 and $1.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.43. EPS for the following year is $1.57, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.79 and $1.47.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $261.13M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $263.73M to a low estimate of $258.7M. As of the current estimate, CubeSmart’s year-ago sales were $238.56M, an estimated increase of 9.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $269.3M, an increase of 8.30% less than the figure of $9.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $273.01M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $266.3M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CUBE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.01B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.16B and the low estimate is $990.53M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.