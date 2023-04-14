Is Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $38.89 in the prior trading day, Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) closed at $38.66, down -0.59%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1810680 shares were traded. MUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.59.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MUR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on April 11, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $56 from $49 previously.

Truist Downgraded its Buy to Hold on December 12, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $46.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when Utsch Louis W sold 10,902 shares for $43.50 per share. The transaction valued at 474,237 led to the insider holds 9,504 shares of the business.

Vaughan Paul D. sold 9,500 shares of MUR for $392,350 on Feb 06. The Vice President & Controller now owns 4,716 shares after completing the transaction at $41.30 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, MIRELES THOMAS J, who serves as the Executive Vice President & CFO of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $49.06 each. As a result, the insider received 735,840 and left with 39,894 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MUR now has a Market Capitalization of 6.17B and an Enterprise Value of 8.46B. As of this moment, Murphy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MUR has reached a high of $51.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.67.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.77M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.58M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 155.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.50M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MUR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.44M with a Short Ratio of 5.44M, compared to 5.84M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.49% and a Short% of Float of 4.83%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MUR’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.82, compared to 1.10 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.83%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.77. The current Payout Ratio is 13.30% for MUR, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 02, 2013 when the company split stock in a 1158:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.66 and a low estimate of $0.63, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.32, with high estimates of $1.89 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.13 and $4.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.7. EPS for the following year is $6.03, with 13 analysts recommending between $9.45 and $3.48.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $781.03M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $818.24M to a low estimate of $734M. As of the current estimate, Murphy Oil Corporation’s year-ago sales were $552.96M, an estimated increase of 41.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $853.11M, a decrease of -22.50% less than the figure of $41.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $966M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $787M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.22B, down -17.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.41B and the low estimate is $3.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.