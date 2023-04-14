Is this a Prime Time To acquire Pfizer Inc. (PFE) stock

The price of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) closed at $41.47 in the last session, up 0.24% from day before closing price of $41.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 22876392 shares were traded. PFE stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.29.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PFE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on March 06, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $43.

On February 07, 2023, Daiwa Securities Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $51.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 26, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $55 to $47.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when PFIZER INC bought 1,811,594 shares for $2.76 per share. The transaction valued at 4,999,999 led to the insider holds 5,952,263 shares of the business.

DAMICO JENNIFER B. sold 9,912 shares of PFE for $396,678 on Mar 15. The SVP & Controller now owns 9,003 shares after completing the transaction at $40.02 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, DAMICO JENNIFER B., who serves as the SVP & Controller of the company, sold 4,218 shares for $53.96 each. As a result, the insider received 227,603 and left with 10,846 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PFE now has a Market Capitalization of 235.88B and an Enterprise Value of 248.02B. As of this moment, Pfizer’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PFE has reached a high of $54.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.47.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PFE traded on average about 22.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 20.23M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 5.61B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.61B. Insiders hold about 0.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PFE as of Mar 30, 2023 were 49.07M with a Short Ratio of 49.07M, compared to 38.49M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.87% and a Short% of Float of 0.87%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PFE is 1.64, which was 1.60 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.87%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.60. The current Payout Ratio is 28.60% for PFE, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 25, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 16, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1054:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.25 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was $1.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $0.97 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.51 and $3.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.37. EPS for the following year is $3.75, with 20 analysts recommending between $4.67 and $2.73.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $16.75B. It ranges from a high estimate of $19B to a low estimate of $14.7B. As of the current estimate, Pfizer Inc.’s year-ago sales were $25.66B, an estimated decrease of -34.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.98B, a decrease of -46.00% less than the figure of -$34.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $17.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.32B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PFE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $74.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $66.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $68.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $100.33B, down -31.30% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $71.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $82.25B and the low estimate is $59.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.