Is this a Prime Time To acquire Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) stock

After finishing at $6.61 in the prior trading day, Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) closed at $6.67, up 0.91%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 668776 shares were traded. RWT stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.54.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RWT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on October 05, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On May 13, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $11.50.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on May 13, 2022, with a $11.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when COCHRANE COLLIN L. sold 11,706 shares for $6.86 per share. The transaction valued at 80,303 led to the insider holds 56,899 shares of the business.

Stone Andrew P sold 7,000 shares of RWT for $48,020 on Dec 20. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 106,821 shares after completing the transaction at $6.86 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RWT now has a Market Capitalization of 750.55M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RWT has reached a high of $10.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.38.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 835.31k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 113.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.24M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RWT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 7.36M with a Short Ratio of 7.36M, compared to 8.28M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.48% and a Short% of Float of 9.24%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, RWT’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.92, compared to 0.92 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 13.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.94%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.33.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.97 and $0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.02. EPS for the following year is $1.02, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.26 and $0.68.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $38.54M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $53.7M to a low estimate of $32M. As of the current estimate, Redwood Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $53M, an estimated decrease of -27.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $41.65M, an increase of 4.10% over than the figure of -$27.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $61.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $27.22M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RWT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $232.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $116.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $170.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $155M, up 9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $210.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $295.41M and the low estimate is $147.87M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.