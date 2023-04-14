Is this a Prime Time To acquire Regency Centers Corporation (REG) stock

After finishing at $59.99 in the prior trading day, Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) closed at $60.00, up 0.02%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 805578 shares were traded. REG stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.05.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of REG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 154.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on March 23, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $70 from $69 previously.

On January 06, 2023, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $71.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on December 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $70 to $72.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when PALMER LISA sold 15,180 shares for $65.58 per share. The transaction valued at 995,504 led to the insider holds 106,000 shares of the business.

ROTH ALAN TODD sold 3,000 shares of REG for $198,330 on Nov 10. The Senior Managing Director now owns 10,786 shares after completing the transaction at $66.11 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, WATTLES THOMAS G, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,360 shares for $63.25 each. As a result, the insider received 212,507 and left with 59,301 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, REG now has a Market Capitalization of 10.40B and an Enterprise Value of 14.28B. As of this moment, Regency’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REG has reached a high of $73.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.74.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 929.18K shares per day over the past 3-months and 713.15k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 171.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 169.68M. Shares short for REG as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.78M with a Short Ratio of 2.78M, compared to 2.44M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.62% and a Short% of Float of 2.21%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, REG’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.53, compared to 2.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.03.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $1.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.18 and $1.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.03. EPS for the following year is $2.15, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.31 and $2.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $308.93M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $340M to a low estimate of $298.23M. As of the current estimate, Regency Centers Corporation’s year-ago sales were $303.43M, an estimated increase of 1.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $306.57M, an increase of 1.50% less than the figure of $1.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $328M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $296.08M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.22B, up 1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.36B and the low estimate is $1.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.