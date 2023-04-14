Is this a Prime Time To acquire Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) stock

The price of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) closed at $236.06 in the last session, up 1.47% from day before closing price of $232.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 840336 shares were traded. TSCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $236.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $232.19.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TSCO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 127.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 148.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on February 16, 2023, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $245.

On February 10, 2023, Gordon Haskett Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Accumulate and also upped its target price recommendation from $235 to $255.

On February 08, 2023, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $254.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on February 08, 2023, with a $254 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Kersey Melissa sold 1,700 shares for $237.57 per share. The transaction valued at 403,867 led to the insider holds 8,051 shares of the business.

Ellison Noni L sold 2,325 shares of TSCO for $555,811 on Feb 15. The SVP General Counsel now owns 1,787 shares after completing the transaction at $239.06 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Rubin Matthew L., who serves as the SVP Petsense GM of the company, sold 2,001 shares for $237.01 each. As a result, the insider received 474,255 and left with 3,658 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TSCO now has a Market Capitalization of 26.37B and an Enterprise Value of 30.44B. As of this moment, Tractor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.14 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSCO has reached a high of $242.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $166.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 232.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 212.19.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TSCO traded on average about 1.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 980.79k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 110.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.81M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TSCO as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.45M with a Short Ratio of 4.45M, compared to 4.39M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.05% and a Short% of Float of 4.61%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TSCO is 4.12, which was 3.68 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.77%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.28. The current Payout Ratio is 37.60% for TSCO, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 23, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 26, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 28 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.85 and a low estimate of $1.58, while EPS last year was $1.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.96, with high estimates of $4.08 and low estimates of $3.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.65 and $10.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.51. EPS for the following year is $11.58, with 31 analysts recommending between $12 and $10.69.

Revenue Estimates

According to 23 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.32B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.38B to a low estimate of $3.22B. As of the current estimate, Tractor Supply Company’s year-ago sales were $3.02B, an estimated increase of 9.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.3B, an increase of 10.10% over than the figure of $9.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.41B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.2B.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.2B, up 7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.55B and the low estimate is $15.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.