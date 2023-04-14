Is this a Prime Time To acquire Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) stock

After finishing at $35.69 in the prior trading day, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) closed at $35.78, up 0.25%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4748403 shares were traded. WBA stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.43.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WBA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on February 23, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

Cowen Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on November 22, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $43 to $54.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when BREWER ROSALIND G bought 10,000 shares for $33.95 per share. The transaction valued at 339,510 led to the insider holds 369,945 shares of the business.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 15,475,166 shares of WBA for $468,897,530 on Mar 01. The 10% Owner now owns 10,771,926 shares after completing the transaction at $30.30 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 5,961,534 shares for $165.08 each. As a result, the insider received 984,130,033 and left with 33,659,180 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WBA now has a Market Capitalization of 31.33B and an Enterprise Value of 67.07B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.50 whereas that against EBITDA is -22.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WBA has reached a high of $47.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.73.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.74M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.61M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 862.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 714.48M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.80% stake in the company. Shares short for WBA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 30.98M with a Short Ratio of 30.98M, compared to 31.25M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.59% and a Short% of Float of 4.33%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WBA’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.92, compared to 1.92 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.83. The current Payout Ratio is 38.21% for WBA, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 15, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.13 and a low estimate of $1.03, while EPS last year was $0.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.14 and low estimates of $1.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.57 and $4.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.52. EPS for the following year is $4.81, with 13 analysts recommending between $4.9 and $4.74.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $34.2B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $35.06B to a low estimate of $33.45B. As of the current estimate, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s year-ago sales were $32.6B, an estimated increase of 4.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $34.45B, an increase of 6.20% over than the figure of $4.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $35.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $33.9B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WBA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $138.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $135.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $136.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $132.7B, up 3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $143.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $146.72B and the low estimate is $140.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.